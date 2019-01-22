Home Entertainment English

Oscar nominations 2019: 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead with 10 nods, 'Black Panther' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' also in race 

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Disney shows Michael B. Jordan in a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther.' (Photo: AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" led all films with 10 nominations each to the 91st Academy Awards, while Netflix and Marvel each scored their first best picture nomination.

The nominees for best picture are:

  • "A Star Is Born"
  • ''Roma"
  • ''Green Book,"
  • ''The Favourite"
  • ''Black Panther"
  • ''BlacKkKlansman"
  • ''Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "Vice"

With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. (Photo: AP)

Spike Lee was nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing." Notably left out of the category was Bradley Cooper, whose "A Star Is Born" landed eight nominations, including best actress for Lady Gaga, but was overlooked for Cooper's direction.

On behalf of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, presenters Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross unveiled nominations Tuesday morning from Los Angeles' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

Best actor nominees:

  • Cooper, Christian Bale ("Vice") 
  • Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate")
  • Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody")
  • Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")

Up for best actress:

  • Yalitza Aparicio ("Roma"),
  • Glenn Close ("The Wife")
  • Olivia Colman ("The Favourite")
  • Lady Gaga and Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?").
This file image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born. (Photo: AP)

Best supporting actress:

  • Amy Adams ("Vice")
  • Marina De Tavira ("Roma")
  • Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
  • Emma Stone ("The Favourite")
  • Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite"). 

Tavira was something a surprise, while Claire Foy of "First Man" was left out.

Up for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali ("Green Book"), Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice"). Notably snubbed was Timothy Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy").

The lead-up to Tuesday's nominations was rocky for both the film academy and some of the contending movies. Shortly after being announced as host, Kevin Hart was forced to withdraw over years-old homophobic tweets that the comedian eventually apologized for. That has left the Oscars, one month before the Feb. 24 ceremony, without an emcee, and likely to stay that way.

Some film contenders, like Peter Farrelly's "Green Book" and the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," have suffered waves upon waves of backlash, even as their awards tallies have mounted. On Saturday, "Green Book" won the top award from the Producers Guild, an honour that has been a reliable Oscar barometer. In the 10 years since the Oscars expanded its best-picture ballot, the PGA winner has gone on to win the best picture eight times.

The season's steadiest contender — Cooper's "A Star Is Born" — looked potentially unbeatable until it got beat. Despite an enviable string of awards and more than $400 million in worldwide box office, Cooper's lauded remake was almost totally ignored at the Golden Globes. Still, "A Star Is Born" was the sole film to land top nominations from virtually every guild group.

This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Olivia Colman in a scene from the film "The Favourite." (Photo: AP)

The academy is reportedly planning to go host-less following Hart's exit, something it has tried only once before in an infamous 1989 telecast that featured a lengthy musical number with Rob Lowe and Snow White.

The Oscars last year hit new ratingss low, declining 20per centt and averaging 26.5 million viewers. Though ratings for award shows have generally been dropping, the downturn prompted the academy to revamp this year's telecast. Though initial plans for a new popular film category were scuttled, the academy is planning to present some awards off-air and keep the broadcast to three hours.

