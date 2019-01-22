Home Entertainment English

Vin Diesel posts picture with Deepika Padukone, 'crowdsources' casting call for 'xXx 4' 

The actor, who headlines the action film franchise, teased his Instagram followers about the plans for 'xXx 4' by asking them to help him choose the cast.

Published: 22nd January 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel shared a photograph of himself alongside Deepika Padukone, who played Serena Unger in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Vin Diesel has invited casting suggestions for the next 'xXx' movie from his fans on social media.

The actor, who headlines the action film franchise, teased his Instagram followers about the plans for 'xXx 4' by asking them to help him choose the cast.

On January 20, Diesel shared a photograph of himself alongside Deepika Padukone, who played Serena Unger in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

"Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend. Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?" he captioned the post.

Names such as Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy ruled the list of suggestions.

Some fans rooted for Diesel's co-stars from the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

The troika will feature in the spin-off movie 'Hobbs & Shaw' later this year.

Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon also received a mention or two.

Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with the third instalment of the series in 2017, will return for the fourth part, director DJ Caruso had confirmed last year.

Taiwanese actor-pop star Jay Chou and Chinese actors Zoe Zhang and Roy Wang are also part of the new project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vin Diesel xXx xXx 4 xXx cast Instagram Deepika Padukone Jason Momoa Tom Hardy Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp