Home Entertainment English

Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32

The up-and-coming comedian served as a writer on the 'House-sitting' episode of 'Broad City.'

Published: 23rd January 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian Kevin Barnett (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MEXICO CITY: Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series 'Rel', has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32.

"It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," weekly digital audio series the Last Podcast tweeted.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having just executive produced and co-created Fox TV series 'Rel' alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

In his last Instagram post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote.

Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."

The up-and-coming comedian served as a writer on the 'House-sitting' episode of 'Broad City.' He also appeared on HBO's 'Funny as Hell' and in Chris Rock's 'Top Five.'

He and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's 'Friends of the People,' and as writer-producers on 'The Carmichael Show'.

He also co-hosted podcast 'Round Table of Gentlemen' with Ben Kissel for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted about his demise.

"The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," the Last Podcast said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin Barnett Rel Comedian Kevin Barnett dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp