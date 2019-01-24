Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys reveal their least favourite song

Mclean said the song should have never been recorded, while Richardson said the song is "horrible".

Published: 24th January 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Backstreet Boys (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LONDON: Members of Backstreet Boys find "If you want it to be good girl (Get yourself a bad boy)" the least favourite song in their discography.

In the DNAuary series on YouTube, the band, which comprises Nick Cater, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough, spoke about their songs and why they don't like their "If you..." song, which appeared on the band's sophomore studio album "Backstreet's Back" in 1997, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mclean said the song should have never been recorded, while Richardson said the song is "horrible".

"You know why the fans love that song, because Nick is singing the whole dang thing," added Littrell.

Carter said: "I don't really have a song that I don't like."

The band is known for delivering hit numbers like "I want it that way", "Incomplete" and "Quit playing games".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Backstreet Boys

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp