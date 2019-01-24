Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber draws flak for supporting Chris Brown

After Brown issued a denial to the allegations on Instagram, the likes of T.I. and The Game also weighed in on the allegations.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Bieber (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber is under fire after supporting singer Chris Brown, who is currently under investigation for reportedly raping a woman in Paris.

On Tuesday, Brown posted a video of him practicing a choreographed dance on Instagram and caption it "We Working."

Bieber, a longtime friend of Brown, commented on the clip: "No one can touch you your the GOAT." His statement suggests that he believes Brown over the rape accuser.

Bieber's support for Brown has got his fans confused.

"The fact that you're supporting a rapist, a known abuser, makes me sick to my stomach. I looked up to you, and this is honestly so disappointing.... Please educate yourself on the topic," one wrote.

Another posted: "Justin No."

An Instagram user slammed the 24-year-old singer: "Justin you missed the incredible opportunity to stay silent."

Bieber is not the only celebrity who has shown his support for Brown. After Brown issued a denial to the allegations on Instagram, the likes of T.I. and The Game also weighed in on the allegations.

He was arrested with two other individuals, including one of Brown's bodyguards, on Tuesday in Paris on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations. He was released without bail and is free to leave France. As of Wednesday night, he's still in France to film a music video. According to reports, he is committed to complete the project before he leaves on Thursday.

Insisting he's not guilty, the 29-year-old is going to sue the accuser, a 24-year-old model, for defamation, his lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Brown Chris Brown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp