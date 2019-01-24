Casey Affleck’s 'Light Of My Life' to have world premiere at Berlin Film Festival

By Express News Service

Academy Award winning actor Casey Affleck’s directorial Light Of My Life is all set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section which will see a total of 45 films from 38 countries being screened.

The dystopia drama is about a father who is determinded to protect his daughter in a society without women and where gender roles needs to be renegotiated.. Starring Casey Affleck, Elisabeth Moss and Anna Pniowsky, this will be Affleck’s second directorial after 2010’s I’m Still Here.

Jenna Bass’ Flatland, a story about a bride and her pregnant friend making a liberating getaway across South Africa, will open the Panorama section. The 67th edition of Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 7 to 17.