Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony Soprano in The Sopranos prequel

The prequel film will be directed by Alan Taylor and has been written by show creator David Chase (who will also produce the film) alongside Lawrence Konner.

Published: 24th January 2019

By Express News Service

Michael Gandolfini, the son of late actor James Gandolfini, will play the role of young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel film to The Sopranos. Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in 2013, had made the role famous in the hit HBO crime drama, which ran from 1999 to 2007 and won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards. Michael, 19, was most recently seen in HBO’s The Deuce and also had a small appearance in Ocean’s Eight.

“It’s a profound honour to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano. I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark,” said Michael Gandolfini.

Nivola will be playing Dickey Moltisanti, who in the HBO series is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano (Gandolfini), and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).

