Home Entertainment English

'Suits' to wrap with season nine

The NBCUniversal-owned basic cable network has renewed the legal drama from Aaron Korsh for an abbreviated ninth and final season.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Gabriel Macht, from left, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman of 'Suits'.

Gabriel Macht, from left, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman of 'Suits'. (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Gabriel Macht's "Suits" has been renewed for Season 9 - the shows last.

The NBCUniversal-owned basic cable network has renewed the legal drama from Aaron Korsh for an abbreviated ninth and final season. The final round of 10 episodes will air sometime this year, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The decision to wrap up the series arrives as showrunner/creator Korsh has "Pearson", a spinoff fronted by original star Gina Torres. A premiere date for the spinoff has yet to be determined.

The second half of season eight of "Suits" premiered internationally on Wednesday. The show airs in India on Comedy Central.

"Though I know it isn't true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer's very first hour-long script. These days that's a common thing, but 47 years ago when I first wrote the untitled Korsh project, nobody did it," Korsh said.

"I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children, Cooper and Lucy: Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you," Korsh added.

"Suits" becomes the latest network-defining scripted series to wrap this year, joining heavyweights including "Game of Thrones", "Orange Is the New Black", "Veep" and "Big Bang Theory" among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suits Suits television series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp