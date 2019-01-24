Home Entertainment English

We can't forget Roshan Seth, Saeed Jaffrey: Freida Pinto

Hollywood Freida Pinto is glad that digital content platforms are now pushing stories from across the world.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Freida Pinto

Hollywood actress Freida Pinto (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The international visibility for Indian talent has grown manifold over the past few years, more so in the last decade since Freida Pinto shot to global fame with Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire". But the actress does not want to take credit for opening the floodgates.

Freida says it were actors like Roshan Seth and Saeed Jaffrey whose contribution to cinema cannot be forgotten as they were the first who successfully worked in projects abroad. Shashi Kapoor and Kabir Bedi also worked in international films.

"Even before me, there were many actors who have been doing it successfully and we kind of forget that whole generation of Roshan Seth and Saeed Jaffrey... We can't not talk about them. They have done it before us."

ALSO READ: I believe Tanushree Dutta, country should 'stand up, speak up', says Freida Pinto

The Mumbai-bred actress' most recent projects included Netflix's "Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle" and the feature film "Love Sonia".

Freida is glad that digital content platforms are now pushing stories from across the world.

"At the end of the day, where are these films getting distributed is what really matters. There are so many amazing films out there. We don't always have the platforms... So in that way, what the digital platforms are doing is just genius. No matter what your colour, race, financial capacity or whatever it is, everyone gets access to this," she added.

Freida said easy accessibility enhances prospects of a wider reach for a film.

"The accessibility factor is going to make content more available in the world, and it will broaden our horizon. So what we do not know about another country or what America does not know about India, it can now be made possible," said the actress.

"I really do feel that 'Slumdog Millionaire' did open doors but these platforms are going to push it forward," she added.

"Slumdog Millionaire" marked Freida's acting debut in 2008. She was later seen in films such as "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", "Trishna", "Day of the Falcon" and "Knight of Cups".

She has also donned the producer's hat for women empowerment shows and film. She along with Hollywood personalities like Jessica Chastian, Juliette Binoche, Queen Latifah, "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke and actress Ziyi Zhang among others finance and produce content related to women empowerment.

Asked what does she finds daunting -- acting or producing -- Freida said: "Definitely producing. Acting for me is like... I breathe it. I want to be able to enjoy what I do when I do it. If I am doing or promoting a film, I just want to do that. Producing is a full-time job. The reason why it is daunting because it take away your sleep from you."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freida Pinto Saeed Jaffrey Roshan Seth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp