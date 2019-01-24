We can't forget Roshan Seth, Saeed Jaffrey: Freida Pinto

By IANS

MUMBAI: The international visibility for Indian talent has grown manifold over the past few years, more so in the last decade since Freida Pinto shot to global fame with Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire". But the actress does not want to take credit for opening the floodgates.

Freida says it were actors like Roshan Seth and Saeed Jaffrey whose contribution to cinema cannot be forgotten as they were the first who successfully worked in projects abroad. Shashi Kapoor and Kabir Bedi also worked in international films.

"Even before me, there were many actors who have been doing it successfully and we kind of forget that whole generation of Roshan Seth and Saeed Jaffrey... We can't not talk about them. They have done it before us."

The Mumbai-bred actress' most recent projects included Netflix's "Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle" and the feature film "Love Sonia".

Freida is glad that digital content platforms are now pushing stories from across the world.

"At the end of the day, where are these films getting distributed is what really matters. There are so many amazing films out there. We don't always have the platforms... So in that way, what the digital platforms are doing is just genius. No matter what your colour, race, financial capacity or whatever it is, everyone gets access to this," she added.

Freida said easy accessibility enhances prospects of a wider reach for a film.

"The accessibility factor is going to make content more available in the world, and it will broaden our horizon. So what we do not know about another country or what America does not know about India, it can now be made possible," said the actress.

"I really do feel that 'Slumdog Millionaire' did open doors but these platforms are going to push it forward," she added.

"Slumdog Millionaire" marked Freida's acting debut in 2008. She was later seen in films such as "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", "Trishna", "Day of the Falcon" and "Knight of Cups".

She has also donned the producer's hat for women empowerment shows and film. She along with Hollywood personalities like Jessica Chastian, Juliette Binoche, Queen Latifah, "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke and actress Ziyi Zhang among others finance and produce content related to women empowerment.

Asked what does she finds daunting -- acting or producing -- Freida said: "Definitely producing. Acting for me is like... I breathe it. I want to be able to enjoy what I do when I do it. If I am doing or promoting a film, I just want to do that. Producing is a full-time job. The reason why it is daunting because it take away your sleep from you."