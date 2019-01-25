Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys unveil their 'favourite album'

Before this, they had released 'In a World Like This' back in 2013.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:58 PM

Backstreet Boys (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Backstreet Boys have dropped 'DNA' -- their "favourite album".

"Our brand new album, 'DNA', is now available everywhere! BSB is in our DNA, just like it's in all of yours. We have been a group for more than 25 years and this is our favourite album -- ever. Listen, watch, share #BSBDNA," read a tweet from the official account of Backstreet Boys.

The American group, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, have been delivering chartbusters since the 1990s.

'DNA', their 10th album, features songs like 'No place', 'Chances' and the Grammy-nominated number 'Don't go breaking my heart'.

"'Don't go breaking my heart' is nominated for a Grammy y'all. To be nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group after 25 years as a group is such an honour," the band had tweeted last month when the Grammy nominees list had been announced.

'DNA' is their first album in six years. Before this, they had released 'In a World Like This' back in 2013.

