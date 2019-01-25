Home Entertainment English

Chris Brown sues rape accuser for defamation 

A 24-year-old woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room between January 15 and 16 this year.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Brown. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Following his arrest and release on an accusation of rape earlier this week, Chris Brown has filed a defamation case against his accuser in Paris courts.

An attorney for the rapper is seeking criminal prosecution for the "slanderous accusation" of the defendant citing a date of January 18, according to a copy of complaint acquired by The Hollywood Reporter.

A 24-year-old woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room between January 15 and 16 this year.

She said they met at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and she followed him back to the hotel.

According to French publication Closer, the woman in her testimony claimed that Brown raped her.

After that, his bodyguard and a friend of his also sexually assaulted her.

Brown and two of his associates, including a bodyguard, were released without charge, hours after he was detained over a rape allegation.

French police has said that it will continue to investigate the claim by the woman, identified as Miss K in the filed papers, which were submitted to Paris Prosecutor's office on the afternoon of January 24.

The filing serves as notice in the case to the public prosecutor and the defendant, and Brown's attorney is seeking to pursue the case under the penal code, instead of a civil case, which could result in up to five years of jail time.

If charges are filed, the defendant will have 10 days to file evidence in her defense, and in French courts it is up to the defendant to prove the statement is true.

The rapper stayed in Paris, filming a music video, and was seen Wednesday shooting around the Eiffel Tower and on the banks of the Seine river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape Rape allegations Sexual harassment Chris Brown Defamation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp