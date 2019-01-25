Home Entertainment English

'Roma' star Jorge Antonio Guerrero denied US visa thrice, Netflix working on getting him to the Oscars

Jorge Antonio Guerrero was initially rejected a tourist visa and two subsequent attempts were denied despite support from Netflix and the filmmakers.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jorge Antonio Guerrero who played Fermín in 'Roma' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Netflix is working on getting a visa for Jorge Antonio Guerrero, the Mexican actor who played Fermín in 'Roma', so that he can attend the 91st Academy Awards.

According to sources, now Netflix is helping him come to the US for Oscars, reports variety.com.

ALSO READ | 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead with 10 nods, 'Black Panther' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' also in race 

Guerrero has applied for a US visa three times and has been denied each time. He was initially rejected a tourist visa and two subsequent attempts were denied despite support from Netflix and the filmmakers.

In an article published on Tuesday, Guerrero told the magazine that Quien that he had been unable to attend the Golden Globes or gala screenings. He said he had a written invitation from the producers, but that didn't help.

"I brought a letter that they didn't want to read," he said.

"On my second try, they said that I was going to work, and I answered no, that I was going as a guest. And that last try was a little memorable because it seemed like there was anger on the part of the woman who interviewed me."

The State Department said it could not respond to a request for comment on the matter due to the government shutdown.

'Roma' was nominated for 10 Academy Awards on Tuesday, including Best Picture and Actress for Yalitza Aparicio. The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24 and will be aired in India on Star Movies.

In an interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal published Thursday, Guerrero said he is not offended by the visa rejection.

"I have not felt at any moment offended, angry or victimised," he said.

TAGS
Roma US visa Oscars Fermin Academy Awards Jorge Antonio Guerrero

