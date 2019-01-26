Home Entertainment English

Bryan Singer will direct Red Sonja despite new sexual assault accusations

Director Bryan Singer, who has been in the news for sexual misconduct allegations, will continue to helm Red Sonja, said producer Avi Lerner.

By Express News Service
Bryan Singer

Brushing off the Atlantic report, which talked about the X-Men and Bohemian Rhapsody director inappropriately groping four young men as well as indulging in sexual relationships with them, Millenium Films chairman and producer Lerner said, “The over $800MN grossing Bohemian Rhapsody, which is the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

The Atlantic article had a man revealing how Singer, on the sets of Apt Pupil, had misbehaved with him while another unidentified accuser alleged he had sex with Singer when they were under 18. The director has denied misconduct, and called the Atlantic story “a homophobic smear piece” and asserted that it “rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits.”

