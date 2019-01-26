Coleen Rooney avoids injury in car crash

By IANS

LONDON: TV presenter-designer Coleen Rooney, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, escaped "without a scrape" after being involved in a car crash here.

The accident happened close to Coleen's home which she shares with Wayne and their four sons, reports thesun.co.uk.

According to the report, Coleen is safe and has escaped injury.

"Coleen ended up having a bad smash when she was driving the family car. Luckily Coleen escaped without a scrape on her but the motor was a mess.

"Obviously she was shaken up at the time but Coleen was just thankful no one was hurt," the publication quoted a source saying.