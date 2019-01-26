Home Entertainment English

I'm a film nerd, says Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway said working on the movie on location with McConuaghey was akin to being in paradise.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Anne Hathaway says she is a "nerd" when it comes to films.

The actor, who spend 12 hours in the ocean around Mauritius shooting for thriller "Serenity", said getting deep into the process of filmmaking is the part she most looks forward to.

"I'm a nerd, so I just love that aspect of it, being with people who all believed in the same story and were willing to go out and be out in the ocean for 12 hours at a time and nobody complained and everybody dug deep and did the work together and had each other's backs.

"That's always the part I love the most," Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight.

Also starring Diane Lane and Matthew McConaughey, "Serenity" is the story of a fishing boat captain who is approached by his ex-wife to kill her new husband.

The 36-year-old actor said working on the movie on location with McConuaghey was akin to being in "paradise".

"Going to paradise, filming in paradise everyday with Matthew McConaughey... Yeah, it's real hard," he said.

The duo have earlier worked in 2014 sci-fi "Interstellar".

