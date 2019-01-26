Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez doesn't need to get married to be happy

Jennifer Lopez recounted the incident with her daughter, Emme when the 10-year-old voiced her thoughts on marriage.

LONDON: Jennifer Lopez believes getting married does not ensure one happiness.

The singer-actor, who has been dating sportsperson Alex Rodriguez since 2017, said things were difficult for her as she grew up with the idea of "fairy tale" that revolved around marriage.

"I grew up with the fairy tale, 'A prince is going save you', 'Wait for true love and that's what makes you happy', 'If you're not married, you're not happy'. Well, let me tell you, my daughter is eons above me already," Lopez said in the March issue of Red magazine.

She recounted the incident with her daughter, Emme when the 10-year-old voiced her thoughts on marriage.

"She said to me when she was eight, 'I don't know if I want to get married, mommy'," the singer recalled.

"And when she said that I was like 'Yes!' because I've been teaching her to love herself since she was little," she added.

Lopez has been married three times.

She was once engaged to Ben Affleck and was previously in a long relationship with Casper Smart.

