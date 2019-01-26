Home Entertainment English

John Cena to star in Jason Bateman's action-comedy

John Cena has been roped in an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce for Netflix.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-wrestler John Cena

Actor-wrestler John Cena (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-wrestler John Cena has been roped in an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce for Netflix.

The project re-teams Bateman with "Game Night" writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. The project centres on a family stuck in an old abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life, reports variety.com.

ALSO READ: John Cena loves meeting people on his travels

Cena began to expand his career as a top pro wrestler into the movies with Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" in 2015, followed by "Blockers" and "Bumblebee" last year. He's also attached to star in Paramount's family comedy "Playing With Fire," which begins production next month.

ALSO RAED: John Cena to star alongside Jackie Chan for upcoming action-thriller

Bateman stars in the crime show "Ozark" and is up for a SAG Award for actor in a drama series.

He has also directed episodes of the show. Bateman made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 comedy "Bad Words," followed by 2015's "The Family Fang".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Bateman John Cena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp