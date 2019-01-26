Mackenzie Davis joins romantic comedy Happiest Season

By Express News Service

Mackenzie Davis

Mackenzie Davis is in talks to star opposite Kristen Stewart in TriStar’s romantic comedy Happiest Season. Written by Mary Holland and Clea DuVall, who has also directed the film, the film tells the story of a young woman who goes to her girlfriend’s family’s annual holiday party to propose, only to realise that her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents.Incidentally, Stewart is currently working on a reboot of Charlie’s Angels with TriStar’s parent company, Sony