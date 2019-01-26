Matt Smith to star in Marvel spin-off Morbius

By Express News Service

Matt Smith is all set to join hands with Jared Leto in Sony’s Morbius: The Living Vampire, a Spider-Man villain spinoff akin to Venom. While the exact details of who Smith will portray is under wraps, speculation abound that he might play J Jonah Jameson. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film’s script is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Avi Arad, who produced 2018’s hit Venom, is also producing this film alongside Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster.

Created by Roy Thomas and drawn by artist Gil Kane in 1971 for The Amazing Spider-Man #101, Morbius is a scientist who tried to cure himself of a blood disease but instead becomes afflicted with vampiric traits and battles Spider-Man as one of his villains.