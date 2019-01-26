Home Entertainment English

Singer Carrie Underwood welcomes baby boy, Jacob Bryan

The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Carrie Underwood (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE: Carrie Underwood says her heart is full after the arrival of her second son.

The country superstar posted photos of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and her son Isaiah with the newborn, who she said was born early Monday. Her post states "his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle."

(Photo | Instagram)

The seven-time Grammy winner Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, named him Jacob Bryan Fisher. The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

(Photo | Instagram)

READ: Carrie Underwood suffered three miscarriages in last two years

The 35-year-old singer is scheduled to go on tour this spring and last year released her latest album, "Cry Pretty," which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

(Photo | Instagram)
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carrie Underwood Mike Fisher Jacob Bryan Fisher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp