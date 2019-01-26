Only 'All the Stars' and 'Shallow' to be performed at Oscars event?

By ANI

Only two of the five Oscar-nominated songs may be performed live on the Academy Awards show on February 24.

According to Variety, multiple sources have told them that the two biggest chart hits, — Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 'All the Stars' from 'Black Panther' and Lady Gaga’s 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' — are the two chosen by Academy executives and show producers for performance on the telecast.

However, the other three, 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'I'll Fight' from 'RBG' and 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs', would likely be acknowledged only during the announcement of the song nominees.

The Academy, however, declined to comment apart from saying that no decision on song performances has been made yet.