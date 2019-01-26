Home Entertainment English

New 'Ghostbusters' installment to release on July 10, 2020

The announcement by Sony Pictures comes 10 days after the studio revealed Reitman's name to direct the sequel.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Reitman

Hollywood director Jason Reitman

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Upcoming "Ghostbusters" film, directed by Jason Reitman, will hit the screens on July 10 next year.

Recently, the film faced a lot of flak for ignoring the female reboot after it was disclosed that Reitman will continue the story that began with his father, Ivan Reitman's 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

The 2016 film starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.

Jones blasted the decision, terming it "insulting".

Reitman is writing the screenplay for his film in collaboration with Gil Kenan.

He plans to start filming this summer and has begun the casting process for young names.

The studio also announced that Marvel's "Morbius" will open on July 31, 2020.

"The Crown" star Matt Smith is in final talks to join Jared Leto in the film, based on the Spider-Man villain of the same name.

Daniel Espinosa will direct the movie.

"Greyhound", the World War II action drama, featuring starring Tom Hanks, will now see light of day on May 8, 2020.

The release will coincide with the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day).

It was earlier scheduled to be released on March 22 this year.

Police thriller "Black and Blue", with Naomie Harris in the lead, will now release on September 20, while the Fred Rogers biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," also featuring Hanks, has been postponed by a month to November 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving.

