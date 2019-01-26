Home Entertainment English

'Suits' will go out with a bang: Dule Hill

The announcement of 'Suits' final season was made on Wednesday, with the final season consisting of 10 episodes.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Dule Hill

Bollywood actor Dule Hill (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dule Hill is not upset with the long run of "Suits" coming to end with season nine as "all good things come to an end". The American actor says the show will go out with lots of drama, energy and some returning faces.

The announcement of the final season was made on Wednesday, with the final season consisting of 10 episodes.

"All good things must come to an end. The show is able to finish strong in terms of what stories they were able to tell. It is all part of the journey. There is nothing to be upset about as we had the show for nine seasons. I am happy that I got a chance to be part of it," Hill told IANS over the phone from Los Angeles.

The legal drama from Aaron Korsh started airing in 2011. The series currently stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Wendell Pierce, Amanda Schull and Katherine Heigl. Past stars include Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle.

"The makers had thought of this magnificent world before I, as Alex Williams, came on board. They created a wonderful show which has a huge fan base. It is engaging and full of drama. They allowed me to come in and stay around. It is an honour for me. I loved working with Gabriel, Hoffman and the rest of the team."

Hill, also known for "Psych: The Movie", which will air in India on February 3 on Sony PIX, joined the cast of the drama in seventh season. He essays the role of Williams, a longtime friend of Harvey Specter's (Macht). Season eight of the show is currently on air on Comedy Central in India.

How will the show wrap up?

"Well, I don't have any information on the final season yet and the storyline. I am sure Aaron is still figuring all that out. But I am sure it will be dynamic, full of drama and high energy.

"I believe we will probably see some returning faces...And I am sure the show will go out with a bang."

Hill asserts that the show reflected an accurate image of the world.

"Everyone in the show is strong in their own right. All the women on the show are powerful and strong. We have so many strong women and people of colour. We didn't really see that anywhere on TV before 'Suits' came along.

"Women and people of colour are just as strong, if not stronger than anyone else in that world. I really have immense respect for Aaron for developing that space. Whether it was planned or not, the show is an accurate reflection of what is out there in the world -- which we don't get to see that often."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dule Hill Suits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp