Christopher Nolan's next film to release in July 2020

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next film will hit the theatres in July 2020.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. announced Friday that Nolan's next film would open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

The project was also described as an "event film", although any other specifics - including title, plot and cast were not revealed.

Warner Bros released Nolan's last directorial venture "Dunkirk" on the same weekend in 2017.

Nolan's new film is the third title slated to release on July 17, 2020, joining Paramount's "The SpongeBob Movie" and Fox's "Bob's Burgers".