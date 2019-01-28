Home Entertainment English

SAG Awards 2019: Sandra Oh, Jason Bateman win top honours for work in drama series

Sandra Oh beat out Julia Garner and Laura Linney for 'Ozark', Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid's Tale' and Robin Wright for 'House of Cards'.

Jason Bateman and Sandra Oh. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Sandra Oh won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in 'Killing Eve' while Jason Bateman won for best in a drama series for his role in 'Ozark'.

This is the fourth win and sixth nomination for Oh, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to the podium, Oh went on to thank the cast and her mentors. The actress beat out Julia Garner and Laura Linney for 'Ozark', Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid's Tale' and Robin Wright for 'House of Cards'.

Sandra Oh. (Photo | AP)

On his part, Bateman said that the award was "reassuring" adding, "Truly, though, I'm glad I won tonight. I was lucky enough to start coming to this show a few years ago, but there were a lot of years where I wasn't. And I'm sure that there are a lot of us in this room could say the same thing, and I know there's a lot of our fellow union members that are not here or are not working as frequently as they might want to. And that was certainly the case for me for a long time."
 

Jason Bateman. (Photo | AP)

The actor beat out Sterling K. Brown in 'This Is Us', and Joseph Fiennes in 'The Handmaid's Tale', John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's 'Jack Ryan', and Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Caul Saul'. 

