Home Entertainment English

‘In Captain Marvel, Nick Fury has ordinary sense of humour’

The lighter side of Nick Fury, the iconic character portrayed by Samuel Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be highlighted in the upcoming superhero film, Captain Marvel.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Avengers' (Photo | IMDB)

By Express News Service

The lighter side of Nick Fury, the iconic character portrayed by Samuel Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be highlighted in the upcoming superhero film, Captain Marvel.

“He’s still a badass, but he kind of takes orders and listens to the people above him. He still has a light side that we don’t see a lot of in those other movies. So in Captain Marvel, he has this weird, ordinary person sense of humour.”

WATCH: Makers release 'special look' video of Captain Marvel

The actor also shared that it took him a while to get used to seeing the younger version of Fury, who has been digitally de-aged in the Brie Larson-fronted film.

“Part of the challenge for this particular film is I have two eyes and hair, and since the film takes place over 20 years ago, I had to forget who Nick Fury is at this present-day juncture in the MCU,” said Jackson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avengers Nick Fury Captain Marvel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp