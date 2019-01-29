‘In Captain Marvel, Nick Fury has ordinary sense of humour’

By Express News Service

The lighter side of Nick Fury, the iconic character portrayed by Samuel Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be highlighted in the upcoming superhero film, Captain Marvel.

“He’s still a badass, but he kind of takes orders and listens to the people above him. He still has a light side that we don’t see a lot of in those other movies. So in Captain Marvel, he has this weird, ordinary person sense of humour.”

WATCH: Makers release 'special look' video of Captain Marvel

The actor also shared that it took him a while to get used to seeing the younger version of Fury, who has been digitally de-aged in the Brie Larson-fronted film.

“Part of the challenge for this particular film is I have two eyes and hair, and since the film takes place over 20 years ago, I had to forget who Nick Fury is at this present-day juncture in the MCU,” said Jackson.