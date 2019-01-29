Damini Bhatla pushes the boundaries of music

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I do it for myself,” says Damini Bhatla who is basking in the love that her new independent single, On My Way has been getting online. A singer who has made her mark in the conventional playback music for films, she doesn’t feel that her thirst for art ends at that. She ventures into new platforms and formats to keep her passion – music – alive.

Conception

“I have been considering making a travel video for a long time now,” says the singer. “I nurse a wanderlust and I wanted to mix my passion from music to it. I was on tour in Canada and I had been planning on creating something on the trip as and when I was there... Making the most of it I guess,” she quips.

While covers and independent songs in Telugu are already popular here, the song On My Way, which is an English single, is a cut above the rest; a path few would take. The video has her wandering around picturesque locations, as the song plays in the background setting the mood for the same. With attractive visuals added to her mesmerising voice, it is no surprise that the video has already garnered over 50,000 views in the couple of days since its release.

“We released the song first on digital music platforms like iTunes before the video to evaluate the response. We saw that it was doing great and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to release it in video format as well,” she explains.

Execution

The video of On My Way looks like a high-production affair, but Damini shares that it was the collective effort of many of her well-wishers and friends along with good timing.

“Vishnupriya, a friend of mine, is a lyricist and she insisted on writing the lines for me. She writes in English although she herself is a Telugu girl. I then approached Kalabhairava. I asked him if he was open to working on something like this. Kalabhairava is already established as a musician what with his work in web series like Nanna Koochi and short films like Athidhi so I just wanted to be sure if he wanted to be on board. One of our distant relatives pitched in for cinematography and other technicalities. Jeevan Babu, one of the most sought after programmers in Tollywood, came forward to help me with the project by mixing and mastering it for me. So it was the collective goodwill of many people that this became a reality,” says Damini.

Looking like a dream herself in the video, we wondered if she had a stylist on board as well. She laughs before saying, “Actually all clothes are from my wardrobe. I just put an extra effort with the make up and the add ons like tiaras and flowers which just made it look well-put-together. I must say the colour grading that my DOP planned for the look of the video also helped in the impeccable presentation.”

Response

“I did this mostly just out of my own passion,” she says adding, “The response has been tremendous. I wasn’t expecting even 10k views and here we are today with 50k. But my focus wasn’t on that. It’s something I wanted to do – a travel song.”

While most regional singers stick to their roots and fan base to come up with their independent content, Damini went out of her way and favoured an English song instead of Telugu. “The video doesn’t have lip sync, so my mom suggested that even if I had recorded a Telugu version, it would still be legitimate. I also ran an Instagram poll about whether the song should be English or in Telugu. But eventually I figured that the look and feel that I wanted to go with in the song is best expressed in English,” she says.

Release



Released by Keeravani, On The Way has received the appreciation of many. “If the digital release came from someone as prominent as Keeravani, it would reach more people. But I did ask him to take a look at it before asking to release, because I didn’t want him to be obliged to be associated with something he didn’t believe in. But he did like it and the video’s digital release was through his social media,” says the singer.

Damini believes that music is a way of expressing oneself and independent music gives the scope of doing the same more so. “Singer Christina Perri’s Thousand Years was appreciated so much that it was then bought to be used in the film Twilight. Billy Elish’s Lovely was used in the series Thirteen Reasons Why. When good music emerges, it attracts opportunities. Although most of the music culture in Telugu relies on film music, I think independent music not only provides opportunities but also serves options for the mainstream industry,” observes Damini. She also believes that collaboration is key. “Through collaborations not only can we find growth, but also add on to others’ growth.”