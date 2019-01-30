Angelina Jolie, Taylor Sheridan collaborating on a thriller

By Express News Service

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, who didn’t have a release last year, will be teaming up with writer-director Taylor Sheridan on his next, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Best known for writing the screenplays of Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario and the Academy Award-nominated (for Best Original Screenplay) Hell or High Water, Sheridan, made his directorial debut in 2017 with the critically-acclaimed thriller, Wind River that won the Un Certain Regard for Best Director Award at Cannes.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness and follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. It tells how this boy survives in the wild amidst killers who are looking to slaughter him. Produced by BRON Studios and Film Rites, the film’s shooting is expected to start in May after Sheridan completes filming the second season of the Kevin Costner-starrer Yellowstone.

Meanwhile, Jolie has just finished shooting for Maleficent 2, which is set for release in 2020. Her other projects, The One and Only Ivan and Come Away, are currently in post-production.