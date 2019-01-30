Guillermo del Toro developing Horror film with Babadook director
Jennifer Kent, director of the 2014 Australian psychological horror film, The Babadook, has revealed that she and Guillermo del Toro are collaborating on a new project.
“I’m not sure I can talk about it, but it’s something scary. I really admire him and his work, and think he’s a true artist so I’m excited to know more. We’re in the early stages,” said Kent.
The filmmaker is currently at Sundance Film Festival promoting her second film, The Nightingale, a period thriller set in 1825 that follows the journey of a young woman convict seeking revenge. Guillermo del Toro, whose last film, The Shape of Water, won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, is currently making a film based on Pinnochio for Netflix.
It remains to be seen what form their collaboration will take - a film or a series.