Leigh Whannell to write and direct The Invisible Man  film

By Express News Service

Universal Studios has roped in Leigh Whannell to adapt Invisible Man, HG Wells’ classic 1897 sci-fi novel, to the big screen.

The novel has been adapted multiple times for both television and cinema. It’s most notable adaptation is the 1933 black-and-white film, featuring Claude Rains in the title role.Whannell will not only pen the script, and direct the project, but also produce the project alongside Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions.

The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its classic monster characters called the Dark Universe. However, the plan has been kept on hold, following the failure of their earlier production, Tom Cruise’s The Mummy.

Johnny Depp, who was supposed to play Invisible Man in the Dark Universe will not star in the Whannell project, which will be a separate entity.“Throughout cinematic history, Universal’s classic monsters have been reinvented through the prism of each new filmmaker who brought these characters to life,” the studio’s president of production Peter Cramer said in a statement.Whannell, who recently directed Upgrade, is best known for films such as Saw, Dead Silence) and Insidious.