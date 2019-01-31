Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will resonate with women: Samuel L Jackson 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Samuel L Jackson says Brie Larson's performance in 'Captain Marvel' will find a direct connect with the audiences, especially women of all ages, as the actor is a real-life champion of women rights.

In one of the most awaited films this year, Larson will be seen playing Carol Danvers, who eventually transforms into Captain Marvel.

The film is a first Marvel Studios project to be fronted by a female superhero.

Jackson said his co-star portraying a hero with "super powers" sends a strong message to the people.

"What Brie brings to this is that level of respect for an audience.

But she also has this real life thing that's very genuine for young women and women in general where she's a champion of women's rights.

She's a believer in the equality of standards for everybody to live by.

And people respect her for that.

"For her to become that person with superpowers is an amazing thing that's going to resonate with a whole bunch of young girls and older women because they know who she is. They take her seriously, and she takes what she does seriously. So, when they see her do this, it will be an enormous success for all of them as well as for her. She takes that responsibility very seriously," he said in an exclusive statement to PTI.

The 70-year-old veteran said he shares a warm relationship with Larson - both on and off camera.

"I love working with her. I love coming to work and talking to her. We have laughs together, but when we hit the playground the games become serious. It's great to see her here," he said.

Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury and his character has been digitally de-aged in the film.

'Captain Marvel' has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

The movie also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg, and Ben Mendelsohn.

It is set to release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.