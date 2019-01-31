Home Entertainment English

Celine Dion biopic titled 'The Power Of Love' in works 

It will follow the Canadian singer's life, from her humble beginnings in Quebec in the 1960s to her rise to fame as one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Celine Dion performs 'My Heart will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: After Freddie Mercury and Elton John, singer Celine Dion is getting a biopic.

The film, titled 'The Power Of Love', will be to be directed by Valerie Lemercier.

It will follow the Canadian singer's life, from her humble beginnings in Quebec in the 1960s to her rise to fame as one of the most successful artists of her generation.

According to Variety, the film has been authorised by Dion and the 50-year-old singer has also granted the rights to her music, including 'My Heart Will Go On', 'All By Myself' and 'I'm Alive'.

Aside from directing, Lemercier will be playing Dion in the film.

The French-language feature will also shed a light on her relationship with her husband and manager Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

"I discovered the strength of their love story and their great humour, and I better understood how the alchemy of their three individual ambitions made an unwanted, little girl the greatest star on the planet," Lemercier said.

The film will be released in 2020.

It is set to start filming in March in France, Spain, Canada, and Las Vegas.

This is the third project in recent times to focus on the life of a singer, after Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and upcoming 'Rocketman', a film based on the life of music legend Elton John.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Celine Dion Celine Dion biopic The Power Of Love Valerie Lemercier My Heart Will Go On

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp