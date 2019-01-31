Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Isn't It Romantic' to stream on Netflix on Feb 28 

This will be Chopra's third Hollywood project.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28, 2019.

The film, which also stars Adam Devine, will be available in all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada on the same date, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Wilson headlines the rom-com as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city's next skyscraper.

And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.

Todd Strauss-Schulson has directed the film from a script penned by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman.

TAGS
Isn't It Romantic Netflix Rebel Wilson Priyanka Chopra Liam Hemsworth

