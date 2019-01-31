Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra to portray Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in next Hollywood film

The feature film will be directed by Rain Man-helmer Barry Levinson.

Published: 31st January 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | PTI)

By Shilajir Mitra
Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra will be portraying Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her upcoming international project.

The English-language film will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson (Bugsy, Rain Man).

ALSO READ | Offended you didn't respond to our wedding invite: Priyanka Chopra opens up on Ellen DeGeneres' show

Speaking at her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka said: “I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. We are developing it (from the viewpoint of) Sheela who was with this guru who originated from India. She was (Osho’s) right-hand woman. She was just devious. They created a cult in America. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think will be really cool.”

The story of ‘Rajneeshpuram’ — a controversial spiritual cult created by Osho and Ma Anand Sheela in Wasco County, Oregon — was made popular by the 2018 Netflix docu-series, 'Wild, Wild Country'.

Back in India, filmmaker Shakun Batra is also developing a project on the same subject, with Aamir Khan expected to portray the role of Osho.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Hollywood appearances were in 'Baywatch', 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn’t It Romantic'. Her upcoming Bollywood film is 'The Sky Is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osho Ma Anand Sheela Priyanka Chopra The Ellen Show Wild Wild Country Ellen DeGeneres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp