Home Entertainment English

R&B icon James Ingram dead at 66

The news was shared by his friend and creative partner Debbie Allen on Twitter Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran singer James Ingram (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning soul legend James Ingram has passed away at the age of 66.

The news was shared by his friend and creative partner Debbie Allen on Twitter Wednesday.

She, however, did not reveal the day and cause of death.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name," Allen tweeted.

According to TMZ, the veteran singer had been suffering from brain cancer.

Ohio-born Ingram moved to Los Angeles later in life and began his career with the band, Revelation Funk.

He also played keyboards for Ray Charles before his career took off.

He went on to collect two Grammy Awards: his song 'One Hundred Ways' was named best male R&B performance in 1981, and three years later his duet with Michael McDonald on 'Yah Mo B There' earned the award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

His first number one hit was the duet 'Baby, Come To Me' with singer Patti Austin.

Ingram was nominated for consecutive best original song Oscars in 1993 and 1994, for co-writing 'The Day I Fall in Love' from Beethoven's 2nd and 'Look What Love Has Done' from Junior.

He also dabbled as a songwriter and co-wrote 'P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)' with Quincy Jones for Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' album.

He also wrote for Pointer Sisters, George Benson, Ray Charles, Shalamar and others.

Personalities from the music world shared their tributes on social media.

Jones shared a video of Ingram and mourned the demise of his "baby brother".

"There are no words to convey how much my (heart) aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whiskey sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, and always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro. You'll be in my (heart) forever," he tweeted.

Singer Jody Watley wrote, "So saddened to hear this. First met James when I was in Shalamar, he played on 'Friends' album and co-wrote on another. Such a talent vocally and musically, a family man, witty and wise. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Heaven James Ingram."

"RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to," Josh Groban tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Ingram James Ingram dead Debbie Allen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp