American cinematographer on clocking in 15 hours: ‘My work rarely felt like work’ 

American cinematographer Andrij Parekh is of Ukrainian and Indian (Gujarati) descent, who lives and works in New York City, shooting features and music videos.

He talks about revisiting his Indian roots and working with the irrepressible Brian Cox for the show, Succession.

Your journey from being cinematographer to donning the director’s cap has been very significant. A leading magazine even hailed you as a top cinematographer to watch out for. What has the journey been like?

More than anything, my ‘journey’ has been mainly about hard work, perseverance, and choosing projects I felt strongly about. This line of work, with routine 15-hour days, is too gruelling to not love what one is doing — and feeling emotionally attached to the project. I recently looked at my union statistics — and I’ve spent more than 10,000 hours as a cinematographer! Because I love what I do, it’s rarely ever felt like work and much more like play.

Succession is the talk of the town. You directed three episodes, starring the terrific Brian Cox — and all the performances are stellar. What did it take for you to bring that on the screen?

As a cinematographer, it was always important for me to stay out of the actor’s way, and ‘give’ them the stage. To not allow the apparatus of filmmaking to interrupt their process and being as invisible as possible.

If it meant lighting through windows from outside, or not lighting, I’d prefer that to making the most ‘beautiful’ picture, and have a bunch of lights in the face of the actors. I approach directing the same way. With a light touch.

The actors bring a tremendous amount, if you allow them their voice, and not treat them as puppets. Only then, after they’ve had their input — do I intercede with my ideas about a scene. We developed Succession to shoot like ‘filmed theatre’, and this to me is the perfection of that non-interventionist approach.

You have both Indian and Ukranian roots. Have you ever travelled to India or watched Hindi cinema?

My father left India — and before that, Aden, Yemen, where he was born — and arrived in the US via England and Canada. Like most immigrants, he dealt with the emotional distance by cutting India off. So I was raised entirely Ukrainian, albeit a rather brown one!

Growing up, India to me was those blue Airmail letters from my grandmother to my father and the occasional visit to an Indian restaurant. It was entirely a mystery to me, and it wasn’t until I was 20 that I decided to visit India on my own. I met my father’s family for the first time… I spent three months in Mumbai, near Santa Cruz, and discovered India — and my other half.

