Home Entertainment English

American cinematographer on clocking in 15 hours: ‘My work rarely felt like work’ 

Andrij Parekh: 'Growing up, India to me was those blue Airmail letters from my grandmother to my father and the occasional visit to an Indian restaurant.'

Published: 01st July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

American cinematographer

Andrij Parekh

By Express News Service

American cinematographer Andrij Parekh is of Ukrainian and Indian (Gujarati) descent, who lives and works in New York City, shooting features and music videos.

He talks about revisiting his Indian roots and working with the irrepressible Brian Cox for the show, Succession. 

Your journey from being cinematographer to donning the director’s cap has been very significant. A leading magazine even hailed you as a top cinematographer to watch out for. What has the journey been like?

More than anything, my ‘journey’ has been mainly about hard work, perseverance, and choosing projects I felt strongly about. This line of work, with routine 15-hour days, is too gruelling to not love what one is doing — and feeling emotionally attached to the project.  I recently looked at my union statistics — and I’ve spent more than 10,000 hours as a cinematographer! Because I love what I do, it’s rarely ever felt like work and much more like play.

Succession is the talk of the town. You directed three episodes, starring the terrific Brian Cox — and all the performances are stellar. What did it take for you to bring that on the screen?

As a cinematographer, it was always important for me to stay out of the actor’s way, and ‘give’ them the stage. To not allow the apparatus of filmmaking to interrupt their process and being as invisible as possible. 
If it meant lighting through windows from outside, or not lighting, I’d prefer that to making the most ‘beautiful’ picture, and have a bunch of lights in the face of the actors. I approach directing the same way. With a light touch.

The actors bring a tremendous amount, if you allow them their voice, and not treat them as puppets. Only then, after they’ve had their input — do I intercede with my ideas about a scene. We developed Succession to shoot like ‘filmed theatre’, and this to me is the perfection of that non-interventionist approach.

You have both Indian and Ukranian roots. Have you ever travelled to India or watched Hindi cinema? 
My father left India — and before that, Aden, Yemen, where he was born — and arrived in the US via England and Canada. Like most immigrants, he dealt with the emotional distance by cutting India off. So I was raised entirely Ukrainian, albeit a rather brown one!

Growing up, India to me was those blue Airmail letters from my grandmother to my father and the occasional visit to an Indian restaurant. It was entirely a mystery to me, and it wasn’t until I was 20 that I decided to visit India on my own. I met my father’s family for the first time… I spent three months in Mumbai, near Santa Cruz, and discovered India — and my other half.

Succession airs on Star World at 10 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrij Parekh American cinematographer Brian Cox Succession
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp