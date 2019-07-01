Home Entertainment English

Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' series greenlit at Netflix

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix struck a huge financial deal with Warner Bros Television to adapt the bestseller into a live-action TV series.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Neil Gaiman's beloved Vertigo comic "The Sandman" is finally getting a screen adaptation.

The news came over three years after New Line failed to turn the graphic novel into a feature film.

Sources close to the development said the negotiation will result into the most expensive TV series that DC Entertainment has undertaken till date.

"Wonder Woman" fame Allan Heinberg is set to write and serve as showrunner on the straight-to-series drama.

Gaiman, who created the ongoing monthly comic, will executive produce alongside David Goyer.

Gaiman and Goyer were both attached to New Line's most recent attempts to adapt "The Sandman" for the big screen.

Netflix and Warners declined to comment as a formal deal has not yet closed.

"The Sandman" follows a tale of horror, dark fantasy and mythology tale Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings that includes Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium (as well as Dream).

Gaiman's previous works "American Gods" and "Good Omens" already got their screen adaptations at Starz and Amazon, respectively.

TAGS
The Sandman  Neil Gaiman Vertigo comic Warner Bros Television
