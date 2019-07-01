Playing Sansa in Game of Thrones toughened me up: Sophie Turner

By PTI

LONDON: Sophie Turner says playing Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones" prepared her to face the world.

The actor was 14 when she started filming the show in 2010.

She was "forced" to grow up faster as her character went through lot of arcs -- from a starry-eyed girl of nobility to the Queen in the North -- by the end of season eight in 2019.

"When you're starting your career at a young age, you're forced to grow up much faster. Also, playing a character like Sansa and having to endure all the things she did, toughens you up," Turner, 23, told Psychologies magazine.

The "Dark Phoenix" actor said her "GoT" co-star Maisie Williams, who played her on-screen Arya, has been her rock.

"Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years. We grew up together on 'Game of Thrones' and we have shared so many things and talked about everything."

"We both leaned on each other during those times when we felt out of place and a little lost.

It's been so good to have such a great friend like her around and we are still very close," she said.

Over the weekend, Turner tied the knot with singer Joe Jonas, 29, for a second time, in France.

The couple is yet to make an official announcement.