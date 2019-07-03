Black Widow story need to be told: Florence Pugh

By Express News Service

Florence Pugh believes it was about time a Black Widow stand-alone film was made. The actor, who is a part of the Scarlett Johansson-headlined Black Widow film, further said that it is an important story that needed to be told.

“This film has been wanted by fans for such a long time and I think it’s well needed. So I feel like it’s only got support and love. And that’s a very exciting thing,” said the Fighting with My Family star.

Pugh is expected to play Yelena Belova, a spy who was trained at the same place as Scarlett’s Natasha Romanoff. Belova is originally an antagonist of Natasha’s before turning hero and donning the mantle of Black Widow in the comics.

Given the rumours about the next phase of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing the Dark Avengers to screen, chances of a copycat Black Widow in the form of Pugh’s Belova being a part of that supervillain team is quite high. Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, also features David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle, with the latter expected to play the lead opposite Johansson.