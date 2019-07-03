Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran breaks silence over Taylor Swift after facing backlash from fans

This behaviour of Sheeran sparked several comments from the Swift fans who lashed him for not outwardly siding with Swift.

Published: 03rd July 2019

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While the entire Hollywood industry is shaken by the feud between pop singer Taylor Swift and music manager Scooter Braun, the A-listers are coming up in support of the singer.

According to US Weekly, after singer Sia showed her support for Braun, Ed Sheeran who may not be publicly supporting the singer and friend Swift is doing everything to support her in the difficult times.

The 28-year-old singer broke his silence on the conflict after Instagram commenters called him for not standing with Swift after she slammed Braun for buying her master recordings as part of his purchase of her former record label.

"Why aren't you publicly showing your support of Taylor?" one asked.

Wrote another: "So you, a songwriter and one of the most successful and influential musicians in the world, are just gonna stay silent on the fact that Taylor Swift, one of your friends or so we think, got robbed of 11 years of her own work."

Sheeran finally commented after one Instagram user defended him. "Just because he didn't post anything it doesn't mean he is not supporting her, maybe he's talking with her right now, who knows," that user wrote.

"I have been speaking directly to her like I always do," the four-time Grammy winner wrote in response.

Swift opened up about the situation in a Tumblr post on Sunday, after Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group from Scott Borchetta, reportedly for more than $300 million. The "Me" singer had been signed to Big Machine from 2005 to 2018, and the sale means Braun owns her back catalog.

In the post, Swift called the news her "worst case scenario," accusing Braun of being involved in his artists Kanye West and Justin Bieber "bullying" of her over West's "Famous" song and music video in 2016.

"When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually, he would sell them," she wrote on Tumblr.

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever," she concluded.

Bieber and Demi Lovato, another of Braun's clients, also took to social media to defend the 38-year-old music manager, while Halsey, Cara Delevingne and Camila Cabello posted messages in support of Swift.

TAGS
Hollywood industry Taylor Swift Scooter Braun
