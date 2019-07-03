Home Entertainment English

Netflix reveals the first look of Henry Cavill’s character from The Witcher

The first look of Henry ‘Superman’ Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia from Netflix’s episodic adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels and stories was revealed today.

The Witcher is being handled by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has been a writer and producer on other Netflix series such as Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy.

The fantasy drama will also star Gentleman Jack’s Jodhi May, Fortitude’s Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, A.D. The Bible Continues’ Adam Levy, the Twilight franchise’s MyAnna Buring, and Mr. Selfridge’s Mimi Ndiweni.

In addition to the first look, Netflix also revealed the official title treatment and a tagline of The Witcher: ‘The worst monsters are the ones we create’. The Witcher does not have a release date on Netflix yet, but an announcement is expected to be made during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

