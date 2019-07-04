Home Entertainment English

Andy Muschietti in talks with Warner Bros for 'The Flash' movie

Previously, Rick Famuyiwa and writer Seth Grahame-Smith were attached with 'The Flash' movie but they both exited over creative differences with the studio. 

By Express News Service

Andy Muschietti is the latest filmmaker who is reportedly scheduled to handle with The Flash.

Muschietti, who created the studio’s 2017 blockbuster It and its upcoming sequel It: Chapter Two, is in negotiations to direct the film, which will see actor Ezra Miller reprise his Justice League role of Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Previously, Rick Famuyiwa and writer Seth Grahame-Smith were attached with the project but they both exited over creative differences with the studio. 

In 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein of  Game Night fame had signed on to direct. The duo, who had drafted the script has left the project voluntarily. The most recent script hailed from Miller and legendary comic book writer Grand Morrison but the studio has scrapped it.

Miller and Morrison’s partnership arose from “a clash of creative visions” between the actor, who reportedly prefers a “darker take on the material,” and Daley and Goldstein, who are said to favour a “lighthearted approach”. The studio is planning to rope in Bumblebee and Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson to write new draft.

If the deal with Muschietti goes through, the studio is looking at a date to start production. The director’s sister Barbara Muschietti will produce the project along with Michael Disco.

