Home Entertainment English

Jillian Bell joins the cast of Bill and Ted Face the Music

The cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who will play daughters of Keanu Reeves’ Ted and Alex Winter’s Bill.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jillian Bell

Jillian Bell

By Express News Service

Jillian Bell has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The Workaholics star will reportedly play a couples therapist in the third instalment of the sci-fi franchise.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan and William ‘Bill’ S Preston Esq, respectively. William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series Bill and Ted Bogus Journey (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who will play daughters of Reeves’ Ted and Winter’s Bill. Production on the movie is underway. Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to be released on August 21, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jillian Bell Bill and Ted Face the Music Keanu Reeves
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp