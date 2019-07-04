Jillian Bell joins the cast of Bill and Ted Face the Music

By Express News Service

Jillian Bell has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The Workaholics star will reportedly play a couples therapist in the third instalment of the sci-fi franchise.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan and William ‘Bill’ S Preston Esq, respectively. William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series Bill and Ted Bogus Journey (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who will play daughters of Reeves’ Ted and Winter’s Bill. Production on the movie is underway. Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to be released on August 21, 2020.