Numan Acar joins Gugu Mbatha-Raw in humanitarian drama 'Seacole'

By Express News Service

Numan Acar, best known for his work in Aladdin and SpiderMan: Far From Home has joined the cast of humanitarian drama Seacole, based on the life of Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole.

The 44-year-old German actor joined Sam Worthington, who plays in lead in mega-hit film Avatar and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the project.

Blade Runner 2049 star Sylvia Hoeks and Sean Delaney are also a part of the cast. Directed by Charlie Stratton, Seacole became popular during the Crimean War for her care of wounded British soldiers, wrote about it in her 1857 autobiography Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands.

The film will focus on the Crimean battlefield.