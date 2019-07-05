J A Bayona to direct first two episodes of Amazon’s 'Lord of the Rings' series 

Home Entertainment English

J A Bayona is best known for his work in cinematic marvels like The Orphanage, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Impossible.

Published: 05th July 2019

Poster of Lord of The Rings ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona will be directing the first two episodes of Amazon Studios upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

Bayona is best known for his work in cinematic marvels like The Orphanage, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Impossible. Bayona is also known for his work on Penny Dreadful.

Now, he will put his creative forces to use to bring alive the world of the series based on JRR Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings.

“JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honour and a joy to join this amazing team,” Bayona said in a statement.  

“I can’t wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-Earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story,” he added. Dreadful.

