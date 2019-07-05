Home Entertainment English

No response from Marvel yet about 'Deadpool' future, says Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin, who portrayed Cable, in 'Deadpool 2', said he has not yet received a response from the studio about the future of the series.

Published: 05th July 2019

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Josh Brolin has revealed that he is constantly in touch with Disney/Marvel executives regarding the future of the "Deadpool" franchise.

The media conglomerate assumed the control of the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise after its acquisition of the 20th Century Fox.

Brolin, who portrayed Cable, the time-travelling mutant with a bionic arm, in "Deadpool 2", said he has not yet received a response from the studio about the future of the series.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I'm actually, I've been calling them, like, 'What's the deal with Cable, man?' Seriously, 100 per cent serious. They're figuring it out. It's a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows," he said.

According to Screenrant, the 51-year-old actor was speaking at the ACE Comic Con in Seattle.

The future of "Deadpool" series is facing uncertainty after Disney unveiled its new calendar of Fox-owned movies at the beginning of May.

Though Disney gave new release dates to "Avatar 2" and "The New Mutants", the studio also confirmed that it currently has no "Deadpool" movies planned for the foreseeable future.

