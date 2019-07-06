Zoe Saldana wants to explore Gamora's evil side in third instalment of 'Guardians of The Galaxy'

By Express News Service

Zoe Saldana says she wants to see her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Gamora go evil in future films. The actor played the part in Guardians of the Galaxy and in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Saldana is now looking forward to the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy, and even though there is no clarity about where the character will go after the events of Avengers: Endgame, she wants to explore the bad side of Gamora.

“The technical answer is, it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate,” Saldana said.

“There’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians, but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy, so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on.

"But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians,” Saldana added. Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not currently have a release date.