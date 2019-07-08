Ethan Hawke gives daughter Maya shout-out for 'Stranger Things 3'

By PTI

LOS A Ethan Hawke is a proud father and the Hollywood star has praised his daughter, Maya for her performance in "Stranger Things 3".

Maya, 20, debuted in the Netflix sci-fi thriller as Robin who is seen in the very beginning of the latest season.

Ethan Hawke took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce the "real thing", his daughter.

"Some of you may have missed her in last year's BBC production of 'Little Women'.

Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions heck I even missed a few and I'm her father.

"Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies and Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She's the real thing. #StrangerThings," Hawke captioned the post.

He shared the video of his daughter in her on-screen avatar, Robin. The third season of "Stranger Things" started streaming on July 4.