Home Entertainment English

Ethan Hawke gives daughter Maya shout-out for 'Stranger Things 3'

Maya Hawke, 20, debuted in the Netflix sci-fi thriller as Robin who is seen in the very beginning of the latest season of Stranger Things.

Published: 08th July 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things 3.

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things 3. (Photo | @maya_hawke, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS A Ethan Hawke is a proud father and the Hollywood star has praised his daughter, Maya for her performance in "Stranger Things 3".

Maya, 20, debuted in the Netflix sci-fi thriller as Robin who is seen in the very beginning of the latest season.

Ethan Hawke took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce the "real thing", his daughter.

"Some of you may have missed her in last year's BBC production of 'Little Women'.

Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions heck I even missed a few and I'm her father.

"Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies and Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She's the real thing. #StrangerThings," Hawke captioned the post.

He shared the video of his daughter in her on-screen avatar, Robin. The third season of "Stranger Things" started streaming on July 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stranger Things 3 Stranger Things Maya Hawke Ethan Hawke
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp