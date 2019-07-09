Shark Tank fame Lori Greiner on its spin-off 'Beyond the Tank'

By Express News Service

American Tv Personality, Inventor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner has become a household name, even in India, as an investor on the reality TV show Shark Tank and on its spin-off, Beyond the Tank.

As President and Founder of For Your Ease Only, Greiner’s words of advice are best jotted down for life. Here’s a quick chat with her on making the perfect business pitch.

How is Season 10 different from previous Shark Tank seasons?

Every year is different because entrepreneurs that come in are so different. Sometimes we have different panels mixed up.

I think that, just like each day you walk out and you go to work, and it’s a different day and different things happen – that’s how it is in the Shark Tank. You never know what you are going to get!

Can you get beyond a bad pitch if it’s a good idea?

Very hard. You really have to have vision, like I can tell because I’m such a product person and I’ve done over 800 products over 20 years.

But if you really know a great product and you can see what you can do with it, then you can see it. But for most people, you really have to bring it to life yourself, as the entrepreneur. So a great product and a bad pitch could fail.

A great product and a great pitch, destined to succeed.

What tips can you give entrepreneurs about making their pitch?

One, be passionate and excited. You can really motivate people to fall in love with what you’re selling and what you’re doing when you show you’re in love with it.

Secondly, make sure that what you’re telling them is great. Know your facts.

Do it with passion and you know, people say, you know, you can sell mud. Well, some people can sell mud.

Have you ever been afraid to start a business?

No, but you know why? Because I think that there is an entrepreneurial spirit, and the entrepreneurial spirit is in people who are risk takers.

That’s Type A: There’s a profile and definitely taking risks, being fearless, being driven, being passionate, all those things fit that entrepreneurial profile. I fit it to a T. So, I never worry about will this work, won’t this work? If I believed in it, and was passionate about it, I just knew I’d make it happen.

What is your strategy for beating the competition?

Being smart. I mean, the way you always beat your competition is by being smarter than them. You outsmart them in whatever it is, and that would depend on the situation.

What motivates you to want to do business with someone?

At this point in my life, it’s more about the person now, and I have to like them, I have to think they have integrity.

It has to be someone I want to work with, and they have to be honest. I have to look at them as a good partner.

Have you ever invested in a person rather than their product?

Absolutely, and then you are often smarter, to just hire that person.

You don’t necessarily know: Bad product, great person. You don’t have to go along with the product, but you can always utilise them in other ways.

How do you define ‘success’?

Everybody defines success in a different way. To me, success is really not about making money.

There is that portion of people’s lives where they are successful and they make a certain amount of money.

To me, success has always been more about ‘Who am I? And what do I do in life? What do I give back? How do I pay it forward? Am I making the world a better place by what I do?’ That to me, if I can say I’ve done that, then I’ve been successful.

What’s the most common mistake new entrepreneurs make?

If somebody has a product and they want to bring it to market – a huge mistake is in buying a ton of inventory before they have orders.

So they have a big warehouse full of product, and maybe nobody will ever buy it, and they have tied up their money.

They have their products sitting there, and it really starts to spiral into a dark place.

How important is it to have a patent?

I think patents are important, because if I spend so much time and energy and effort into building a business and somebody else knocks it off, I want to be able to have some ammunition, right?

There is no worse feeling in the world than feeling powerless, to do anything about something.

You can race to market, you can try to compete and be fast and that’s what I do.

I try to blitz the market fast and just take over so you don’t worry about knock-offs. But having a patent, is a really good thing to have in your back pocket.

