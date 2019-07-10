Amazon orders comedy series from Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler

By Express News Service

Amy Poehler is back for a new comedy series as Amazon has greenlit a 10-episode series from writer Tracy Oliver and actor-producer Amy Poehler.

Tentatively titled Harlem, the show follows the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at New York University, as they navigate sex and relationships while chasing their dreams.

“This series is a dream project for me. I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning.

"I can’t wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship,” Oliver said in a statement.

Oliver, best known for co-writing comedies such as Girls Trip and Barbershop: The Next Cut, has created and penned the show which Poehler will be executive producing.

Amazon Studios and Universal Television is producing the single-camera comedy in collaboration with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.